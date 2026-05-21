New peripheral brings online gaming to the Mega Drive

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A marriage between online support and Sega is nothing new. Their Dreamcast was the first console ever to come with built-in connectivity right out of the box when it was released in 1998. Neither the subsequent PlayStation 2 nor the GameCube offered this, and it wasn't until the Xbox in late 2001 that consoles came with internet support again.

The fact is, however, that the Dreamcast wasn't the first time Sega wanted connected consoles; in the previous generation, they released the Sega NetLink for the Saturn, which made it possible to play games like Sega Rally Championship Plus, Daytona USA: CCE NetLink Edition, and Saturn Bomberman online against others. Even before that, they had also released Meganet in Japan and the Sega Channel in the West for the Mega Drive.

And now it seems it's time to get the Mega Drive online again. Time Extension reports that a Spanish developer has launched a Kickstarter campaign for something called MegaWifiAddon. It is described as follows:

"After countless prototypes, tests with real hardware, and the development of custom firmware and software, MegaWifiAddon has become a tangible reality. It's not just an accessory: it's a bridge between generations.

"This project is designed for those who grew up with cartridges, CRTs, and FM radio, but also for those who want to discover how far retro hardware can go when given a second chance."

The product has already reached its funding goal (which was set rather modestly), and if you want to connect your Mega Drive to play online with others, head over here to read more, watch a video, and maybe buy yourself a unit.