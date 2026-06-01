New EU requirements will make it easier to inspect electric vehicle batteries

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When electric cars first began to gain widespread popularity, there were often issues with batteries that had a short lifespan, and many people worried about having to replace these expensive components. In modern electric cars, this problem is nowhere near as significant, and tests show that batteries last much longer than people think, but the EU wants everyone who buys an electric car to know what they're getting and feel confident about their purchase.

Therefore, a battery passport will be required starting February 18, 2027, for both pure electric vehicles and hybrids, which will make it easy to review both the battery's lifespan and its performance. The idea is that the battery's quality will be clearly stated as a percentage, so that even those without technical expertise can make comparisons.

Cars already on our roads will not be affected, but for all battery-powered cars, this requirement will take effect starting November 29 of this year (even though the passport itself will be introduced a few months later).