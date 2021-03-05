New Apex Legends event starts next week

You're watching Advertisements

As usual, there's a lot of things happening in the world of Apex Legends. Despite the fact that the Anniversary Event recently ended, Respawn Entertainment is already planning for the next one.

This one is called Chaos Theory Collection Event and starts on March 9, and we have just got a brand new trailer from it. Caustic seems to have an important role here, and if the video is anything to go by, Bangalore's Heirloom is also revealed (the knife she is holding). We can also look forward to new skins and a new mode. Check it all out below.