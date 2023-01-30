Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix's One Piece series shows first images and confirms 2023 premiere

Get a glimpse of how Luffy and crew will look like in live-action.

It's been exactly three year since Netflix confirmed a live-action One Piece series was in the works and fourteen months since the main cast was unveiled, so fans of the franchise have been waiting a while. Fortunately, it seems like Luffy and crew are ready to set sail soon.

Netflix has shared the first two images from what's apparently just called One Piece, and one of them confirms the series will arrive on the streaming service some time later this year. Now we just have to wait for the first trailer showing how Iñaki Godoy's Luffy, Taz Skylar's Sanji, Emily Rudd's Nami, Mackenyu's Roronoa Zoro and Jacob Gibson's Usopp look like in motion.

