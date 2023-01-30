Netflix's One Piece series shows first images and confirms 2023 premiere

It's been exactly three year since Netflix confirmed a live-action One Piece series was in the works and fourteen months since the main cast was unveiled, so fans of the franchise have been waiting a while. Fortunately, it seems like Luffy and crew are ready to set sail soon.

Netflix has shared the first two images from what's apparently just called One Piece, and one of them confirms the series will arrive on the streaming service some time later this year. Now we just have to wait for the first trailer showing how Iñaki Godoy's Luffy, Taz Skylar's Sanji, Emily Rudd's Nami, Mackenyu's Roronoa Zoro and Jacob Gibson's Usopp look like in motion.