Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Netflix officially confirms the live-action One Piece series

Eiichiro Oda is involved in the production of Netflix's upcoming One Piece live-action series.

Netflix is working on a new series, a live-action adaptation of One Piece, the streaming giant recently confirmed. A spokesperson for the streaming platform announced that Tomorrow Studios and Shueisha had established a partnership, and as part of that, the creator of long-running manga series, Eiichiro Oda, is also involved in the project.

Netflix also confirmed that the first season of the series will contain ten episodes. The cast is currently unknown, but we'll update you with more as soon as we have it.

Netflix officially confirms the live-action One Piece series


Loading next content