Netflix's Narnia: The Magician's Nephew claimed to be the streamer's most expensive film to date

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Netflix truly seems to be all-in on Narnia. Not only has the streamer landed a very popular director in Greta Gerwig, but the cast and the broad plans for the wider series seems to be so vast that Narnia and Netflix could be two birds of a feather for the next decade or longer.

But there does seem to be a catch in the sense that the first film in this wider series, Narnia: The Magician's Nephew, which will debut in February 2027, could be a hugely pricey affair. In a recent episode of The Town with Matthew Belloni, the Hollywood insider mentioned that the Narnia film could be Netflix's most expensive movie to date.

"I've heard it's going to be the most expensive movie Netflix has ever made. If not the most, with apologies to the Russo brothers here, but it's going to be among the most expensive movies that Netflix has ever made."

For reference in regards to the kind of budget this movie could be looking to utilise, the reported most expensive Netflix film to date was The Russo Brothers' The Electric State, with the Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown flick supposedly costing the streamer $320 million. If Narnia is looking to match or exceed a similar budget, it will go down as one of the most expensive films ever, somewhere in line with Marvel Studios epics like Avengers: Infinity War and even the Avatar sequels.