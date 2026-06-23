Netflix's Gears of War movie will give us an origin story of Delta Squad

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The Gears of War movie has been in development for a long, long time. The folks over at Netflix seem to have finally picked up their Lancers and got ready to go to war against the Locusts, though, as we've got our first plot details for the movie.

It's little more than a synopsis, but in an interview with the folks at Xbox, Entertainment Weekly revealed that the Gears of War movie from Bullet Train and The Fall Guy's David Leitch will tell "the origin story of Delta Squad, a ragtag crew of soldiers who wage a desperate war for survival against the Locust, a race of subterranean creatures set on destroying humanity."

Matt Booty, Xbox's content chief, added that the narrative of the film is heavily inspired by the core of the game series. "The game really is about the bonds between teams. It's about brotherhood at its core. When you go visit the studio, their tagline is 'Never Fight Alone.' So when you think about that for a dramatic narrative, it's a pretty good starting point."

Netflix is also working on an animated series based on Gears of War, but we don't have plot details on that just yet. If we're following the first days of Delta Squad in the Gears movie, it could be the perfect place for new fans to pick up the story following the events of Gears of War: E-Day.