Netflix triples down on One Piece commitment with Lego adventure planned this autumn

It's been a very interesting and exciting 24-hours for One Piece fans, as Netflix dished out a ton of exciting and major news about the franchise. For one, the live-action show will return for a third season in 2027 where we will get to see The Battle of Alabasta in full force. On top of this is a plan to remake the anime into a faster-paced and more accessible adventure where fans don't feel the weight of over 1,000 episodes to blast through. But this isn't all that the streamer has in store for Eiichiro Oda's beloved universe.

This autumn, we can expect a "two-part visual spectacle" to arrive in which Lego and One Piece collide. It's a story that is more geared to younger fans and it will look to retell the events of the first two seasons that the live-action edition has just finished exploring.

The show is being created by the Lego Group, Japanese publisher Shueisha, and Vancouver animation studio Atomic Cartoons, with Tom Hyndman serving as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer.

The project will also be served up with Usopp and Tony Tony Chopper serving as narrators, and for a taste of what's to come, you can see the first trailer below. No exact premiere date has been revealed as of yet.