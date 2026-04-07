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One Piece

One Piece continues on Netflix with its third season in 2027

The Straw Hats kept their promise and we won't have to wait even nearly as long for Season 3 as we did with Season 2.

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It's actually been less than a month since the second season of One Piece premiered on Netflix, where it was once again universally praised and a huge hit with viewers. We've known for a long time that a third season is on the way, and the team has promised that we won't have to wait as long for it as we did for the three years between the first two seasons.

And that seems to be the case, as Netflix has now announced via Threads that the next season is titled The Battle of Alabasta, premiering in 2027. We don't know exactly in which month of the year it will arrive, but the second half of the year is perhaps more likely, considering that season two came out in March 2026 and it usually takes at the very least a year to film, edit, and add effects to high-budget streaming series. We'd be more than happy to be wrong, though, because the sooner the merrier... obviously.

One Piece

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