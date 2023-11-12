Netflix reveals the first official teaser for Dead Boy Detectives

HQ

Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for Dead Boy Detectives, an upcoming drama based on the Neil Gaiman comic of the same name.

The series follows a pair of ghosts, Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) and Edwin Paine (George Rexstrew), who have founded the Dead Boy Detectives agency. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they spend their time not haunting the living, but helping to solve some of their most mystifying paranormal cases.

The official synopsis for the show reads: "Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives. Meet Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), "the brains" and "the brawn" behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts... who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together - including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm's most mystifying paranormal cases."

Netflix also revealed two new promotional images for the series which can be found below: