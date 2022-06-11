Cookies

Netflix is making an animated Ghostbusters series

Ghostbusters: Afterlife's co-writers are attached as producers.

HQ

Ghostbusters: Afterlife became a big hit last year and charmed both media and fans. We already knew that a new movie was in the works, but it turns out this isn't the only Ghostbusters project to look forward to.

As Variety can reveal, Netflix is currently working on a new animated series based on the famous ghost busting quartet. While there's not a whole lot of details known, at least we're being comforted by the fact that Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan (who co-wrote Ghostbusters: Afterlife) is involved in the project as producers.

This will be the third animated Ghostbusters series, with The Real Ghostbusters (1986-1991, 140 episodes) being the most famous one, but there was also a series called Extreme Ghostbusters airing in 1997.

