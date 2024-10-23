Netflix has tapped four stars for the second season of one of its acclaimed shows

HQ

We've heard varying rumours about the second season of Beef and who Netflix is tapping to play the feuding individuals this time. In the past, rumours swirled that Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway would play a couple that would be pitted against another couple featuring an ex-Riverdale star and a recent Alien veteran, and while part of that rumour is false, part of it is also true.

Riverdale's Charles Melton and Alien: Romulus' Cailee Spaeny have been cast in the second season of Beef, where these two will play a young couple that witness a fight between their boss and his wife, leading them into the dangerous and twisted world of the elite that make up a country club owned by a Korean billionaire.

As per the second couple, two very talented and veteran names have been selected, with Star Wars and Marvel's Oscar Isaac appearing alongside Saltburn's Carey Mulligan. These castings have been confirmed by Netflix who explain the summarised plot above in further depth. You can see that below.

Are you excited for the second season of Beef?