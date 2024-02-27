Beef's second season might see Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal feuding with another couple

HQ

Beef ended up being a pretty big success for Netflix, with the first season of the series seeing Ali Wong and Steven Yeun feuding and making each other's lives hell. Despite that season garnering quite a fair bit of critical acclaim and seeing solid viewer numbers on the streamer, it looks like Season 2 won't see Wong and Yeun returning.

Instead, Deadline reports that the second outing will feature twice as much beefing, as it will reportedly revolve around two couples this time. The couples are said to be the heavy-hitting duo of Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal, and the young and rising stars of Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny. While the latter two are yet to work together, the former duo have a past, with the pair headlining the rom-com Love and Other Drugs from 2010.

It's unclear exactly when Beef will return to production, but it is mentioned that the second season intends to start filming as soon as sometime this summer or autumn, meaning we can probably expect it to land on Netflix in 2025.