Netflix confirms JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run will return in the autumn

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Ever since Netflix took over the distribution for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure with the sixth instalment, Stone Ocean, fans have heavily criticised the release schedule of the anime series. Part 6 came out in batches months apart, leading to it being incredibly difficult to get invested in a series that would pause midway through as Netflix dragged one season worth of content over a year. Now, with Steel Ball Run, fans are even more fearful, after the release date for the new anime proved to bring us only one episode.

After a hail of questioning from fans, Netflix Anime posted on its social media when we'd next see the anime adaptation return. "The series is currently in production and will be available for everyone to enjoy. We are planning a split‑cour release across the entire run of episodes. The next cour (2nd STAGE) will begin streaming in fall 2026 on Netflix, with one new episode released each week," Netflix Anime writes.

"This release schedule is part of our original plan and reflects the wishes of the production committee," it continues. We don't know if the beginning of the second stage will showcase the rest of the anime, but considering there are nine stages total for Steel Ball Run, it seems doubtful that there won't be another break at some point.

These breaks are nothing new for Netflix, but they're never so large as they are with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Getting one or a few episodes at a time, then waiting months for the next few just seems to be some indirect attempt at torturing the fans who want to see the anime adaptation of a beloved manga. It's not that deep, but it is very odd for a streamer to have such a mismatched schedule for one show.