NBA The Run will get an open beta this Saturday

HQ

We're only a couple of weeks away from Play by Play Studios debuting its 3v3 variant of digital basketball, as NBA The Run will debut on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on June 9. But ahead of this arrival, the developer has just confirmed that players will be able to go hands-on with the project sooner than expected, as an open beta has been revealed.

The open beta will happen this Saturday, May 30, between 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST and 2:00 BST/3:00 CEST on May 31. It won't require any sign-ups or codes to access the beta, as you can simply download the game and play it as and when you see fit.

As for what the open beta will offer players, there will be both options to play Knockout Squads alone or in a team of three, with a selection of major names being featured, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Scottie Barnes, LaMelo Ball, Jalen Brunson, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Luka Dončić, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, Cooper Flagg, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Ja Morant, and Victor Wembanyama.

There will then be ways to use advanced dunks and tricks, plus additional moves that can be performed to add some flair to the streetball basketball being offered in the project.

Will you be trying out NBA The Run this weekend?