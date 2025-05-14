Natus Vincere unveils Crossfire team ready for the Esports World Cup

HQ

As the weeks tick on by and the days until the Esports World Cup edge ever closer, we're seeing more and more organisations signing teams and partnering up to ensure that they have the necessary rosters and players to partake in the 20+ titles and tournaments featured at the mega Saudi Arabian festival. On this topic, the next to follow suit is Natus Vincere.

The Ukrainian organisation has announced that it has acquired a Crossfire team, with this roster made up of players and coaching staff who formerly operated under the Dragons Esports banner. The team is entirely Brazilian, and as for who has joined NAVI's ranks, the squad is as follows:



Rafael "Akxshi" Tito



Patrick "GDSZ" Meir



João "JV" Vitor



Juan "Juan1" Carlos



Adriano "adrF" Faria



Gabriel "GoW" Oliva (coach)



Gustavo "Geze" Morais (reserve)



The EWC Crossfire event will happen between August 19-23 and will see 16 of the best teams from around the world in attendance and fighting for a slice of a $2 million prize pool.