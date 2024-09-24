Natus Vincere returns to the top of the ESL Pro League

HQ

Over the weekend, yet another big competitive event came to an end. This time it was the ESL Pro League Season 20 tournament that saw many of the best Counter-Strike 2 teams in the world flocking to Malta to compete for a slice of a $750,000 prize pool.

With this tournament in the books, we can now report that Natus Vincere has been crowned victor after defeating Eternal Fire in the grand finals. This result has seen NAVI heading home with $170,000 in prize money, as well as a slate of BLAST Premier points that will come in useful for the final BLAST events later this year.

Speaking about BLAST, we'll next see NAVI in action at the Fall Final 2024 starting tomorrow and ending over the weekend.