Natus Vincere returns to competitive Apex Legends

Natus Vincere decided to exit competitive Apex Legends last year, leaving many to wonder when or if the organisation will return to the esport. It turns out that answer is sooner rather than later, as now NAVI has announced its new Apex Legends squad.

The team that will now operate in NAVI colours is none other than the current Apex Legends Global Series champions, formerly of GoNext Esports. The squad, which consists of Jose "Uxako" Llosa, , Filipe "Hiarka" Morgado, Kyllian "zhidan" Brun, and coach Francisco "Esteves33" Esteves will now be tasked with defending their trophy in the coming 2025 season, which will properly kick off in April with the Split 1 Pro League for the EMEA region.

Do you think NAVI will find success in competitive Apex Legends with this squad?