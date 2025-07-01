Natus Vincere is looking to sell its Counter-Strike 2 academy team

HQ

Natus Vincere struck gold with its Counter-Strike 2 academy team, NAVI Junior, as the squad proved to be a major nuisance in the second division of the esport, so much so that it won several tournaments and trophies and even became one of the 30 best ranked CS teams in the world. However, NAVI has hit a snag in its academy structure, as the CS ecosystem does not allow the academy team to take the next step up and become a first division squad, meaning NAVI has decided to let the team loose and to begin taking offers for it.

The Ukrainian organisation has stated the following: "The limitations of the CS ecosystem do not allow the academy team to further develop under the NAVI tag, which is why we now accept offers to buy the NAVI Junior roster, including four players, a coach, and a ranking eligible for Major invites."

As for why only four players are included in the deal, NAVI has decided to promote Drin "makazze" Shaqiri to its main CS roster, joining the core team at IEM Cologne and the Esports World Cup throughout the rest of the summer.

Looking at the future of NAVI Junior, all we're told is that "a new chapter is on the way. Stay tuned — we're soon kicking off the recruitment for the next NAVI Junior CS2 roster."