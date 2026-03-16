Natus Vincere crowned ESL Pro League Season 23 victors

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It was a rather busy weekend in esports as a multitude of major tournaments came to a close. One such example was the ESL Pro League Season 23, which held its grand finale and saw Natus Vincere taking on Aurora Gaming.

After a somewhat competitive finale, the Ukrainian team came out on top and defeated Aurora in a 3-1 fashion, seeing NAVI lift the trophy, head home with $100,000 in prize money, and become the third team to win three ESL Pro League seasons, behind Mouz and Team Vitality.

This result also puts NAVI on its way toward an ESL Grand Slam as it now has the first of four ESL-tournament victories within a 10-tournament period. This is equal to where Furia and Team Spirit currently is (albeit with these two having fewer chances to complete the feat left), but it's unlikely either of these three will claim the title and the $1 million cash prize as Team Vitality still has five events left to win one ESL tournament to secure their back-to-back Grand Slam trophy.