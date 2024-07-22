Natus Vincere are the Esports World Cup Counter-Strike 2 victors

HQ

Yet another of the many different tournaments being hosted in Saudi Arabia as part of the Esports World Cup has now come to a close. The Counter-Strike 2 event is in the books, and a winner has been crowned.

Following a dominant tournament where they only dropped two maps out of the 10 they played, Natus Vincere has been crowned the victor after defeating G2 Esports in the grand finale last night.

This result has seen Natus Vincere heading home with $400,000 in prize money and also seen the organisation awarded a big stack of Club Points to be used in the Club Championship, which Natus Vincere is currently third in, albeit well behind the Saudi-backed Team Falcons in first place.