NATO countries announce new £37 billion missile project

HQ

We knew to expect major arms deals being announced as part of the NATO forum happening in Ankara, Turkey, but now we are starting to see what these look like.

As per BBC News, it's revealed that 12 NATO nations, including the UK, will be coming together to fund a £37 billion missile project over the next decade, with the aim for the weapon to aid in the defence of Europe.

It's regarded as the Deep Precision Strike project and it's claimed to be a missile system that can hit targets around 200 miles away with immense precision, with potential to reach a full range of 1,250 miles. It's expected that the missile system will be ready for deployment in the 2030s, but more information is likely to be shared later this afternoon as the second and final day of the NATO forum takes place.