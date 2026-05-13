Nagoshi Studio's quiet farewell: The company's official website is no longer available

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Following NetEase's decision to withdraw its funding from Nagoshi Studio, the outlook was certainly not looking good for the company founded by Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi. The Japanese creative founded the studio bearing his name after leaving Sega and shortly afterwards began work on Gang of Dragon, an action title intended to compete on the same level as the series he helped establish at RGG Studio and Sega, which was unveiled at The Game Awards last year.

A few weeks ago, we reported on the closure of the YouTube channel and the removal of the Gang of Dragon trailers, and everything pointed to the studio's closure being announced shortly afterwards. As of today, we still have no official statement, but we do have another ominous clue: the Nagoshi Studio website has just become inaccessible. If you try to access Nagoshistudio.com, you'll get a DNS error, indicating that the domain is unavailable. It seems Nagoshi Studio will quietly fade into history, as yet another victim of the turbulent situation in the industry.

Would you have liked to try Gang of Dragon?