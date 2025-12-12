LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | The Game Awards
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Gamereactor

      •   English

      Log in member
      Gamereactor
      news
      Gang of Dragon
      Featured: The Game Awards 2025 Coverage

      The father of Yakuza returns to Kabukichō, free from Sega's shadow, to unveil Gang of Dragon

      We've finally seen what Toshihiro Nagoshi has been working on after his departure from RGG Studio in 2021, and it looks spectacular.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field

      When Toshihiro Nagoshi left Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, many thought a part of the Yakuza/Like a Dragon franchise was gone forever. However, the visionary Japanese creative visionary established Nagoshi Studio and set to work on a project we hadn't heard about... until now.

      Tonight, at The Game Awards gala, we got our first look at the first screenshots of Gang of Dragon, an action-adventure very much in the vein and style we know from his Yakuza days. Now we'll be following a new protagonist through the streets of Tokyo's Kabukichō neighbourhood (or will they let him keep the fictional Kamurocho name?). Be that as it may, Gang of Dragon will have action, blood, and an absolutely insane attention to detail and character modelling.

      At the moment there's no confirmed release window and platforms, but expect to hear more about this title in 2026. In the meantime, check out the teaser trailer below.

      HQ
      Gang of Dragon
      Gang of DragonGang of Dragon

      Related texts



      Loading next content