The father of Yakuza returns to Kabukichō, free from Sega's shadow, to unveil Gang of Dragon

When Toshihiro Nagoshi left Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, many thought a part of the Yakuza/Like a Dragon franchise was gone forever. However, the visionary Japanese creative visionary established Nagoshi Studio and set to work on a project we hadn't heard about... until now.

Tonight, at The Game Awards gala, we got our first look at the first screenshots of Gang of Dragon, an action-adventure very much in the vein and style we know from his Yakuza days. Now we'll be following a new protagonist through the streets of Tokyo's Kabukichō neighbourhood (or will they let him keep the fictional Kamurocho name?). Be that as it may, Gang of Dragon will have action, blood, and an absolutely insane attention to detail and character modelling.

At the moment there's no confirmed release window and platforms, but expect to hear more about this title in 2026. In the meantime, check out the teaser trailer below.