MSI unveils graphics cards inspired by The Mandalorian and Grogu

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Fans around the world have been flocking to cinemas recently to catch the latest big-budget Star Wars movie, as The Mandalorian and Grogu recently opened in theatres and won the latest weekend. With the flick now available to watch, you might be looking to bring a little flair from a galaxy far, far away to your PC battle station, and if so, MSI has just the tech in mind.

MSI and Star Wars has teamed up to create a limited-edition of GeForce RTX 5080 16G graphics cards that are themed around Mando and Grogu and which combine top-of-the-line performance with a stylish appearance.

The GPUs come in a special colour scheme made to resemble The Mandalorian and Grogu, with a sleek brushed metal finish that is meant to reflect Din Djarin's Beskar armour, all while an accompanying VGA holder is present and made to resemble Grogu, ears and all. There are then also customisable magnetic backplates that can be swapped out to feature an array of logos from the Star Wars world, be that Mando's helmet, the New Republic, the Imperial Remnants, and also Grogu too.

In total, only 500 of these graphics cards are being made and offered up to fans across Europe, with these now on-sale via the MSI E-Shop and retailers.