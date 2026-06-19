MrBeast's first novel gets release date and cover reveal

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Internet sensation MrBeast and author James Patterson have now revealed both the cover and the release date for their upcoming book, The Most Dangerous Games. The story is described as a thriller in which 100 contestants compete to save humanity and win a first prize of one billion dollars.

According to MrBeast, the book is inspired by his youth and the kinds of stories he himself wanted to read at that age. Patterson, in turn, has praised the creator for his natural storytelling instinct and describes the collaboration with him as rewarding and creative.

The Most Dangerous Games will be released on September 1 of this year and will be MrBeast's first work of fiction.