Mourinho still the favourite for Real Madrid, but Pérez's announcement could impact or delay announcement

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Far (or as far as possible) from the controversy after the press conference by Real Madrid's President Florentino Pérez, rumblings continue about Real Madrid's next coach, who is widely expected to be José Mourinho. The Portuguese coach had a rocky relationship with Pérez, but it's believed to be cordial now, and for Pérez Mourinho is the best choice after the failure of Xabi Alonso and Álvaro Arbeloa's projects, to the point that he may be willing to abide by Mourinho's demands.

The only problem now is the timing: a deal will not be made until next week, when the Portuguese league ends. And Benfica is in a tight position, recently losing the second place in the league to Lisbon neighbours Sporting despite an unbeaten season, where they won 22 matches and drawed 11. Benfica now needs to win and Sporting needs to lose in the final matchday on Saturday to qualify for Champions League.

Mourinho deflected all questions about Real Madrid in recent days, but it's been reported that, the day after the league ends on May 17, a ten-day time will start in which, according to Mourinho's contract, in which he will be allowed to be sold to another club by a relatively small price for Madrid, 3 million euros (which is less than what Madrid paid Leverkusen last year for Xabi Alonso).

The question that remains now is if the new electoral process at Real Madrid, which could last two weeks, will impact Pérez's abbility to make a deal with Mourinho in time...