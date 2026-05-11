Mortal Kombat 2 scores the biggest franchise box office opening ever

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After a lot of fanfare and a long delay leading up to its release, Mortal Kombat 2 has officially arrived in cinemas as of last weekend. With its debut at the box office having been and gone, Mortal Kombat 2 safely scored the biggest opening of the movie franchise thus far, with an overall box office raking of $63 million.

$40 million of that comes from the US territory (via BoxOfficeMojo), which isn't too surprising, but it is worth noting that initial expectations had the film earning around $50 million in the US. This $40 million gross wasn't enough to knock The Devil Wears Prada 2 off its top spot over the weekend, as it eyes $700 million for its entire box office run.

Considering the first Mortal Kombat movie released during COVID, and that the franchise before then did not appear often at the cinema, there was a lot riding on Mortal Kombat 2's shoulders. With a proposed budget of around $80 million, though, we've still got a ways to go before the movie breaks even. Check out our review here to see if the film is worth your time.