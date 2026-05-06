Mortal Kombat 2

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Let's be honest, the 2021 Mortal Kombat movie was a pretty fun action romp but it was also chock-full of peculiar creative choices. Basing the entire movie around a character that doesn't exist in the games was the wrong move, accompanying this with a storyline that never even featured a Mortal Kombat tournament was even more unusual choice, and then proceeding to tell devoted fans of the series (who, let's be real, these films are made for) basic information as though they're idiots didn't help. Again, it was a perfectly watchable and enjoyable film but it did feel like a tutorial level of a game, a two-hour-long set-up that didn't respect the time or intelligence of those who knew this world inside out.

I bring up the past because for as much as Mortal Kombat 1 did wrong, it also did plenty right. Epic fight scenes? Check. Well cast characters? Check. Amazing costume and set design? Check. There was a foundation the first film laid that was perfect to build upon, and thankfully the key creative forces involved with this sequel understood the assignment. Writer Jeremy Slater doesn't waste your time from a narrative perspective if you understand the wider lore and director Simon McQuoid puts together an intense action roller coaster that doesn't let off the brakes. Even if it does still have a few flaws...

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To begin with, the main areas that the first film stumbled upon have immediately been corrected. Cole plays a minor part, an almost insultingly minor part in fact, and the main body of the story is the Mortal Kombat tournament - even if there is an additional thread being explored too. We follow the Earthrealm champions as they face off with Outworld's best across a slate of excellently choreographed action sequences you will never want to look away from. And again, we're talking established and iconic characters all the way through this time, be that Kitana, Jax, Liu Kang, Shao Khan, Johnny Cage... There's no need for unnecessary exposition and plot expansion as anyone who has even a base knowledge of Mortal Kombat will know these individuals, their personalities, their motivations, leaving more and more room for the good bit: violent action.

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You have to give credit to the choreography team and the performers as each of the many (and there are many) fight sequences are pure action spectacles that feel as though they've been ripped right out of the games. It's fast, violent, fluid, everything you could want from Mortal Kombat on the big-screen and all topped off with witty jabs and puns, with Karl Urban's Cage and Josh Lawson's Kano particularly standing out and thriving for their charisma. And speaking about standouts, Martyn Ford delivers a fantastic outing as Shao Khan, being imposing and frightening each time he takes the spotlight and all in physical form as the giant character hasn't been butchered with CGI as was Goro in the last film. Oh and we can't forget about Adeline Rudolph as Kitana. While fans will adore Cage, as you would expect, Rudolph's Kitana is a wonderful performance and she shows true ability to be a leading figure in this franchise for the years to come.

So the characters have been faithfully adapted and the action is top-of-the-line, there's no denying that. But what also needs celebrating once more is the sheer amount of physical effects that are used in this film because you notice every drop of sweat that has gone into the performances. There are very few moments where you feel CGI has taken over the action, with practical elements thriving to my great pleasure.

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Also, we're talking about a sub-two-hour film once again, a movie that doesn't waste your time. Granted, the short duration and the many moving parts can feel like some elements or characters aren't used to their full potential, with the pace being so fast that after the opening 20 minutes there's barely a moment to breathe. Some of the more intricate plot points get lost in the sauce and some key characters feel like oversights that are only introduced to tick them off on a spreadsheet. Cough, cough, Scorpion and Bi-Han. If the first film wasted too much time with unnecessary narrative exposition, this sequel is the opposite, which might feel alienating for the uninitiated to the series. Devoted fans will have a much better time with this follow-up, mind you, but it is worth being aware of this narrative change of direction, especially if you've seen a key character in a trailer and was hoping they'd play a larger role. And to this end, like the first film, the ending comes around insanely quickly, a somewhat hilarious reflection of Cole's incredibly telegraphed fate...

So it's not perfect but it does enough right for this to appease fans of the series, action-lovers, and anyone else looking for a fun and entertaining flick to watch in cinemas. We're not talking about a cinematic marvel, but it's goofy and thrilling, violent and flashy. You could say it's what Mortal Kombat on the big screen should be and for that reason I'm rather happy with this sequel and how it has clearly learnt from the mistakes of the original.