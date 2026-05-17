Morrowind recreation in Skyrim mod reaches huge new milestone

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Work on Skywind - the ambitious mod project recreating all of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - has been ongoing for 14 years. That's longer than we've been waiting for GTA VI, longer than most of Gen Alpha have been alive, and yet still not as long as we've been waiting for The Elder Scrolls VI. Now, 14 years on, we're reaching what feels like the final key stages of Skywind's development.

In the 2026 update video released by Skywind's creators, we see that all the volunteers working hard have been doing some incredible stuff. 10 of the game's 13 regions have been mapped out and are nearly finished, most of the 2D and 3D asses are complete, as well as the voice acting and writing work. About 75% of the animation work needed for the mod to be done has been completed as well.

This all sounds extremely promising, yet Skywind's developers still won't commit to giving us a release date. There's still a lot to do, and the team probably doesn't want to rush its volunteer work force into crunching for a new date. Chances are, though, that we could see The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind remade before we get to explore wherever Bethesda wants us to go in The Elder Scrolls VI.