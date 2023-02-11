Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

Morrowind modders are introducing voice acting to the game

No more reading through reams of dialogue.

Modders are introducing voice acting to The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, using an AI tool called ElvenAI, which creates a fitting voice for characters in the game.

Dagoth Ur is probably the most impressive example of the tool so far, as he has a lot more lines for the AI to learn from and so ends up with the most voiced lines in the game at this time.

For others, it's going to take a little bit more time to have their paragraphs of dialogue become fully voiced, but the tool itself has certainly proven it can work.

In the past, if modders wished to introduce new voices to a game, they'd have to pay a voice actor to do so, or try themselves. With this AI tool, it seems some classic games of the past could be getting fully voiced characters somewhere down the line.

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

