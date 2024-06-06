More than one million players already interested in Marvel Rivals

HQ

The newly announced shooter, Marvel Rivals, has announced that a closed beta will be launched next month. After all, it's really hard to know if a game like this is going to be a success, not only because it's a shooter, a genre with a lot of competition, but also because of the theme itself, superheroes. If they really do a good job, it doesn't have to be an obstacle, but apart from Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the latest references are disappointing, for example, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Despite recent results in the genre, NetEase seems to be doing a great job. In fact, they recently announced that over a million people have already added Marvel Rivals to their wishlist on Steam. It would be speculating too much to say that the hype is going to continue and the title is going to be a hit, but it looks like this hero shooter is on the right track.

At the moment we don't know what the exact release date will be, but we do know that it will be available on both consoles and PC. As for the beta, we don't know what day in July it will be available, but they have confirmed that it will include cross-play support and will allow you to play with all the characters.

Thanks GamingBolt.