More stats revealed for the Fallout series' characters

Back in April, shortly after the premiere of the highly successful Fallout series on Amazon Prime, we reported that the three main protagonists (Lucy MacLean, The Ghoul and Maximus) had been added to Fallout Shelter as so called Legendary Dwellers.

This meant Bethesda officially revealed their stats, which seemed to be fairly accurate with Walton Goggins' interpretation of The Ghoul being just as charismatic as you might have expected. Now Fallout Shelter has been expanded with two more Legendary Dwellers from the show, namely Chet and Norm. Here are their respective stats:

Chet

Strength 7

Perception 4

Endurance 5

Charisma 7

Intelligence 5

Agility 5

Luck 7

Norm

Does this look in line with what you would have expected?

