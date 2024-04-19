Now we know exactly how strong the Fallout series characters are

HQ

Amazon Prime's Fallout series has been the big surprise of the spring with both high ratings and high viewing figures. In the story, we follow the characters Lucy MacLean, The Ghoul and Maximus on adventures in the radioactive wasteland.

If you played the games and were curious about how strong these characters would be in the games, we have now received an exact and official confirmation of this from Bethesda themselves after they added them as Legendary Dwellers in Fallout Shelter. If you fell in love with Walton Goggins' interpretation of The Ghoul, here's the explanation, as that rascal has by far the most charisma, while Lucy is obviously the smartest of the trio.

Lucy MacLean:

Strength 4

Perception 7

Endurance 6

Charisma 5

Intelligence 6

Agility 5

Luck 7

The Ghoul:

The Ghoul:

Maximus:

Maximus:

