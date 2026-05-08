More signs point toward a Definitive Edition of Sonic Frontiers

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The last time we heard anything about Sonic Frontiers sales was a year ago, when Sega announced in a quarterly report that the hedgehog's adventure had sold nearly five million copies. With such numbers and consistently positive reviews, one might suspect that we haven't seen the last of the series, and indeed, insiders (including the often-reliable Daniel Richtman) have claimed that Sonic Team is currently working on a sequel.

However, no such announcement has been made yet, but in March we noted that Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition had been age-rated in South Korea, even though no such product had been presented yet. Now there are further signs that a Definitive Edition of the game is indeed on the way, as an X user (via My Nintendo News) discovered that Sega has just updated the game's description on Steam and also permanently lowered the price. This follows the exact same pattern that Sonic Mania and Sonic Origins followed before they received updated editions.

Sonic turns 35 in 2026 and Sega is expected to have some surprises in store. A Definitive Edition of Sonic Frontiers seems to be one of them, but we're still keeping our fingers crossed for the announcement of something completely new, like a sequel.