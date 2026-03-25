Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition age-rated in Korea

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We're eagerly awaiting news of a new Sonic game, especially now that the hedgehog is turning 35. Plus, it's been four years since the last major game, Sonic Frontiers, was released. But maybe we'll have to wait a little longer.

That's because the Korean equivalent of PEGI has rated something they call Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition. We obviously don't know what it is, but it certainly sounds like an updated version of Frontiers, complete with all the DLC and possibly even some new content.

This can't be considered an official confirmation, but in the vast majority of cases, it's a sign of things to come, and as Gematsu points out, Sonic Origins Plus (another updated edition) was leaked in exactly the same way.

We don't know when the game will be announced, but as you know, Microsoft is holding a third-party Xbox event tomorrow where Sega has already confirmed its presence with Stranger Than Heaven. Perhaps they'll also announce Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition? We'll be back with more details as soon as we know them.