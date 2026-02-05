news
Captain Tsubasa 2 - World Fighters
More football on Nintendo Switch with Captain Tsubasa 2: World Fighters
Football has been very present in the presentation.
It's not EA FC and it's not eFootball, but Captain Tsubasa's endless, excitement-filled matches are coming to Nintendo Switch. Captain Tsubasa 2: World Fighters was confirmed at today's Nintendo Direct Partners Showcase. If you enjoyed the previous title, you can expect more super techniques, more anime drama, and more football filled with iconic characters when the game launches this year.
Will you be playing a few matches with Captain Tsubasa?
