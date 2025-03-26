Moonshot Games reveals new PvPvE shooter Wildgate

In a distant, bright and colourful future, extraction teams are searching through space to find special relics on daring missions. Entering a zone within space known as The Reach, players in Wildgate will be tasked with taking the Artifact.

To do this, and make it out safely through the Wildgate, they'll not only be facing off against the environment, but other players as well. 20-player matches make up Wildgate's gameplay, with four teams of five players each.

You'll be able to pick from five different character options and choose the ship you want to pilot, each with their own unique pros and cons. Maps will have certain procedural elements, and games can take anywhere from 20-40 minutes to complete.

Wildgate aims to launch in 2025 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Check out the trailer below: