Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth celebrates 80 years of Tove Jansson's famed universe with new trailer

This year, we have been celebrating 80 years since the Moomin universe was created by author Tove Jansson, and in the spirit of this, as part of the Wholesome Snack Showcase, a new trailer for an upcoming title in this world has been shared.

We're talking specifically about Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth, and this latest look at the game details the kinds of challenges that Moomintroll will need to overcome. It's regarded as a follow-up to Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, and it sees how the adorable protagonist finds a frost-covered Moominvalley and must ally with his neighbours to remove the Lady of the Cold's hold over the land.

Set to launch on PC and consoles in 2026, you can see the latest look at this lovely and family-friendly adventure below.