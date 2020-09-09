Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom for PS5 & Xbox Series announced

You're watching Advertisements

Developer Game Atelier and publisher FDG Entertainment have revealed that Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series.

According to the duo, the next-gen version will support native 4K resolution/120 FPS via HDMI 2.1. However, by replying to the comments under the post, they mentioned that there won't be HDR, nor physical edition plans for the next-gen at the moment. They also confirmed that the players who already own Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom on PS4 or Xbox One will be able to update the game for free.

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom was firstly released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One back in December 2018, followed by Windows in July 2019, and made it to Stadia in April 2020.

There's no specific release date for the next-gen version so far.