Mixed reports emerge of Venom game as voice actor claims it was cancelled

We know that Insomniac is working on more Marvel's Spider-Man. Following the success of the first two games and Miles Morales, you'd be mad not to create more web-slinging action for us to enjoy. However, we're not just thinking about Marvel's Spider-Man 3 when we envision Insomniac's next projects. A Venom game has been speculated on a lot, and yet it seems its future is wildly contested.

In a recent chat on the Love It Film podcast, Miles Morales voice actor Nadji Jeter said that a Venom DLC was in the works, as well as a game, but these projects were both cancelled due to the tragic passing of actor Tony Todd in 2024. "We were going to have a Venom game. We were going to drop a Venom game and a Venom DLC, but we lost Tony Todd," Jeter said (via Eurogamer).

This claim ended up making its way to ResetEra, where Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier added his own two cents. He claimed simply "this isn't true." Now, it's unclear whether Schreier is saying the game is still cancelled, but wasn't dropped because of Todd's death, or whether development is still ongoing. We're definitely not going to get a story DLC for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at this point, but a smaller Venom game could tide us over as we wait for the final act of Insomniac's trilogy.