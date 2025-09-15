Marvel's Venom reportedly still in active development, Wolverine targeting 2026 launch

Insomniac's next game might be joining the mega slate of 2026 releases, as a recent report points to Marvel's Wolverine still targeting next year for its launch. Also, the same report tells us that Marvel's Venom game is still in active development, with potential details of its protagonist also revealed.

This report comes from MP1st, which has spoken to a verified source about Marvel's Wolverine still being on track for a 2026 release. We've not seen anything official for the game in years, but speculation points to it appearing at an upcoming PlayStation State of Play event.

In regards to Venom, the game is reportedly still in active development, and hasn't gone the way of the Spider-Verse game Insomniac had been cooking up. Currently, it's suspected the game is in pre-production as Wolverine remains the priority. Speaking to other sources MP1st couldn't verify, apparently the game's protagonist would be Eddie Brock, with a look much closer to his comic representation. Cletus Kasady would return as Carnage, too, with a more monstrous Anti-Venom also appearing in the game.

We'll have to wait and see how Insomniac's Marvel projects line up in the future, but it seems that the developer will be working on comic book games for some time, as there are also rumours of Miguel O'Hara AKA Spider-Man 2099 featuring in a future title.