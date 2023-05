HQ

Tom Cruise and crew have been speaking about Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One for years and even shown us glimpses of the movie's biggest stunt, but now it's time for a much longer and closer look.

Paramount has given us the first official trailer for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, and there's no doubt the franchise keeps on outdoing itself in terms of scale, action, drama and pretty much everything else.