Tom Cruise shows insane stunt from Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning

We've all heard the stories about stars doing some of their own stunts in movies. And then we have Tom Cruise. He pretty much does everything these, regardless of how demanding, hard and/or dangerous it is.

Therefore we shouldn't be too surprised to hear that he has some pretty spectacular stuff in store for the upcoming Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, which premieres on July 14 next year. But even with this said, the thing he just posted on Twitter is crazy even by Tom Cruise standards. Check it out yourself below.