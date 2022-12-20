Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Tom Cruise shows insane stunt from Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning

This is also one way to use a motocross.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We've all heard the stories about stars doing some of their own stunts in movies. And then we have Tom Cruise. He pretty much does everything these, regardless of how demanding, hard and/or dangerous it is.

Therefore we shouldn't be too surprised to hear that he has some pretty spectacular stuff in store for the upcoming Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, which premieres on July 14 next year. But even with this said, the thing he just posted on Twitter is crazy even by Tom Cruise standards. Check it out yourself below.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Related texts



Loading next content