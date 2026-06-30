Missing dog found 1,000 miles from home with a brand-new name

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A 13-year-old Shih Tzu named Apollo has been reunited with his family after being missing for over two months. He was found at an animal shelter more than 1,600 kilometers from his home in Florida. At the time, he was also wearing an ID tag with the name "Yuri," which initially caused some confusion.

Apollo went missing in April after slipping out through a gate at the Josey family's home in Ocala, Florida. Despite his long absence, the family never gave up hope of getting him back and kept both his food and toys ready in anticipation of his return.

How Apollo ended up in New York remains unclear, but after the animal shelter scanned his microchip, the owners were contacted. The family has now been reunited with their dog.