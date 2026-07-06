Minions & Monsters scores franchise low in the US as Toy Story 5 marches towards $1 billion

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Two massively popular animated franchises are going head-to-head this summer, as Minions & Monsters clashes with Toy Story 5. While the latest Minions flick might be seen as the best the franchise has offered up as yet, the nostalgia of Woody and gang is proving to have an immense staying power.

As per Box Office Mojo, Minions & Monsters actually had a franchise low for its opening weekend in the US, pulling in $61 million. Internationally, it fared much better with $98 million, for a grand total of $159 million after its opening weekend. It's far behind Toy Story 5, which has passed the $750 million mark globally, and is well on its way to $1 billion, but Toy Story did have a head start while the Minions are just finding their feet.

Elsewhere in the box office, we see that while we may be moving away from horror this summer, plenty of us are still obsessed with Obsession. The small-budget horror hit was made for just $750,000, and has now crossed the $400 million threshold at the box office, meaning it is fast becoming one of the most profitable movies of all-time.

What did you go and see at the movies this weekend?