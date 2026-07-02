Minions & Monsters director addresses whether the Minions worked for Adolf Hitler and the Nazi regime

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Each time a new Minions movie makes its arrival in cinemas, it tends to lead to the same age-old questions being asked about the peculiar yellow chaps. Since it's a children's franchise, Illumination has never really worried much about answering the more... mature questions surrounding the Minions with big screen scenes, but this doesn't stop fans from wondering all the same.

To this end, with Minions & Monsters now here (don't miss our dedicated review), director Pierre Coffin was posed some seriously hard-hitting questions about Minions by Polygon, including how the Minions reproduce, can a Minion die, and likewise, what is their alibi for the period of time between 1939 and 1945?

Yep, finally we have an answer in regards to whether the Minions served Adolf Hitler and the Nazi regime. Coffin basically stated that the Minions missed this period of human history by being stuck in "that cave", but he didn't necessarily rule out that a group of Minions helped aid the Nazi facism and war machine.

"I knew you were going to ask me that question. Shame on you. I think they were in that cave. But this movie establishes that there are multiple tribes of Minions. I was trying to avoid the answer. So the Minions that we know from Minions 1 were stuck in the cave. These ones, I don't know where they were, but they were not part of the Big History."

So... there's a chance some other Minions were Nazis? That certainly leaves the door open for a rather memorable Minions movie down the line.