news
Minecraft

Minecraft shadow-drops Dragon Ball Z DLC with 5v5 fighting, co-op, and skins for the main game

Bulma has clearly been working on her shoulders and arms to get them in the typical Minecraft square shape.

Good on you to whoever collected the Dragon Balls and wished for a Minecraft crossover DLC, because now we've got one. It seems to have come out of nowhere, but Dragon Ball Z has instant transmissioned into our favourite block-based building game, adding a fighting game mode as well as plenty of skins for the base game.

Developed by Cyclone, this DLC costs 1510 in-game coins, or around $8.99, and comes with 11 heroes and villains to play. They are:


  • Goku

  • Vegeta

  • Gohan

  • Trunks

  • Piccolo

  • Android 18

  • Android 17

  • Krillin

  • Frieza

  • Cell

  • Majin Buu

You can take on each character as part of the game's World Martial Arts Tournament. Beating a character means you unlock them, and each character comes with the super moves they've used in the manga and anime. Other iconic locations from the anime like Capsule Corps, Kami's Temple, and the Cell Games Arena act as battle arenas or places to chill out. Bulma can be found at Capsule Corps, showing off her new blocky muscles.

The DLC also includes a skin pack that lets you dress up as a Dragon Ball character in the main game of Minecraft. It's available right now, and if you want to see how your favourite character looks with a Minecraft makeover, peep the trailer below. Sadly, Yamcha isn't included, nor is Tien, so I'll be skipping this one, Mojang.

