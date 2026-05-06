MindsEye studio lays off even more employees

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Build A Rocket Boy, the studio behind last year's flop MindsEye, is experiencing even more layoffs. This comes after the developer was pushing towards a turnaround for the game, with the newly released Blacklisted update being the first bit of content added for players in a long while.

As caught by Kotaku, while the layoffs haven't been made official yet, former Build A Rocket Boy employees have made it clear they've lost their jobs on social media. Also, two sources speaking to Kotaku got the numbers for the layoffs, saying around 170 people have been affected. This leaves BARB with around 80 employees left from its once 250-person strong team.

MindsEye might have been a bit of a running gag when it released, and yet the consequences of its failed launch have been very real for Build A Rocket Boy and its employees. The developer has seen three rounds of layoffs in the past year alone, and there's legal action on the cards, too, as employees look to take BARB to court.