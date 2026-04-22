MindsEye developers take legal action against Build A Rocket Boy

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If you thought the MindsEye saga would be over by now, best buckle up, as developers for the game, represented by the IWGB Game Workers Union, are taking Build A Rocket Boy to court, over allegations of data privacy violations related to the installation of a certain software on the developers' work devices.

As per Game Developer, it's claimed that the surveillance software Teramind was installed by BARB management onto employee hardware. The management refused to say what data was collected through Teramind, leaving employees in the dark.

Teramind was removed from developer devices after 40 workers signed a grievance to have it removed. BARB leaders still haven't said what data was collected, why Teramind was installed, and where the data it has is being kept.

"The IWGB Game Workers Union, representing the workers, alleges that BARB's use of the software violates both data protection laws and the workforce's basic dignity, exceeding the legitimate remit of monitoring workers' productivity or safeguarding the company's security by recording individuals in their homes and without their consent," the union said.

"In an internal meeting which was leaked to the press, bosses Mark Gerhard and Leslie Benzies confirmed that the software Teramind had been installed without workers' knowledge. The program tracks users' key strokes, records screen activity and captures microphone audio."

There's another ongoing bit of legal action, filed by IWGB union members separately, concerning a mishandled redundancy process that saw around 300 employees being let go. Former BARB cinematic animator and IWGB member Chris Wilson wasn't afraid to criticise the company. "Build A Rocket Boy's toxic culture of secrecy and micromanaging is one of the worst I've seen in a 20 year career in the gaming industry," he said, adding that the Teramind situation was another attempt at micromanagement from the leadership team.